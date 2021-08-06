Watch
BREAKING: Nebraska volleyball standout Lauren Stivrins announces return to Huskers

Andy Clayton-King/AP
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins (26) and Nicklin Hames (1) attempt to block Stanford's Meghan McClure in the fourth set of the championship match of the NCAA Div I Women's Volleyball Championships Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. Stanford defeated Nebraska 3-2. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska volleyball standout Lauren Stivrins announced her return to the Huskers on Friday.

The super senior made the announcement through a video on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Stivrins wasn't sure she'd return to the team following back surgery in the offseason. She missed the Big Red's 2nd round NCAA Tournament match against Baylor before returning for the Elite Eight match against Texas.

The middle blocker is a two-time 1st team All-American. The Huskers open the 2021 fall season at home Friday August 27 vs. Tulsa & Colgate. NU will host its annual Red-White scrimmage Saturday August 20.

