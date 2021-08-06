BREAKING: Nebraska volleyball standout Lauren Stivrins announces return to Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska volleyball standout Lauren Stivrins announced her return to the Huskers on Friday.

The super senior made the announcement through a video on Twitter Friday afternoon.

guess whaaaatttt?!?



ITS COMEBACK SZN BABY!! #GBR



you head it here first! (well, on our podcast actually but yep it’s happening) pic.twitter.com/mMdmCg6Y5Y — Lauren Stivrins (@LaurenStivrins) August 6, 2021

Stivrins wasn't sure she'd return to the team following back surgery in the offseason. She missed the Big Red's 2nd round NCAA Tournament match against Baylor before returning for the Elite Eight match against Texas.

The middle blocker is a two-time 1st team All-American. The Huskers open the 2021 fall season at home Friday August 27 vs. Tulsa & Colgate. NU will host its annual Red-White scrimmage Saturday August 20.