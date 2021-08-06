Nebraska football chief of staff Lambrecht leaving Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska football Chief of Staff Gerrod Lambrecht is leaving the Huskers' program for another opportunity. Head coach Scott Frost confirmed the news on Friday.

"Gerrod is going to moving on," Frost said. "He's responsible for a lot of the progress we've made around here getting done things done. One of my best friends in the world & was infinitely valuable to us around here. I'm going to miss him but he had another business opportunity that he wanted to go try. He loves these players dearly too and the guys know that."

Lambrecht has worked with Frost for the past five years with the first two at UCF.

Frost said Andrew Sims, who had been Lambrecht's assistant, will take over that role.

In other practice news, Frost believes true freshman running back Gabe Ervin could play a role when NU opens the season in just over three weeks at Illinois.

"I think Gabe's ready," Frost said. "He came in as an adult. He was very mature in his approach to everything when he came in. That's usually the tell-tale mark if they're going to be ready to play early on. He's done a good job learning it. He competes and he'll definitely be in the mix at that spot."

Meanwhile, another true freshman will some time with an injury. Linebacker Randolph Kpai will be out for a while according to Frost.

Nebraska kicks off the season August 28.

