College World Series: Florida, LSU set for rematch of 2017 final

OMAHA (KMTV) — It's an all-SEC matchup this weekend at Charles Schwab Field in the men's College World Series final.

Florida and LSU will face off in a rematch of the 2017 CWS final.

The Gators won that series 2-0.

Florida junior outfielder Wyatt Langford isn't surprised this is how the 2023 CWS will end.

"It's cool the same two teams are playing again," he said in a press conference Friday. "But at the same time... [both teams] expected to be here and be in this moment, so we're both excited I'm sure."

The Tigers and Gators did not play each other in the 2023 regular season, nor in the SEC tournament.

But the teams have kept a close eye on each other throughout this CWS.

LSU earned its spot in the final on Tommy White's two- run walk-off home run in the 11th inning Thursday night against Wake Forest.

"[Wednesday night] was special," LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. "That was a special game for all of the country to watch, and it was a big win for our program.

"I wanted our players to feel that because, if you don't, you lose sight of why you're doing this. And then there becomes an expiration date on that. And then (we) master the art of moving forward. When you're gonna play seven or eight games here like we are, you have to be able to do that."

Florida beat TCU 3-2 on Wednesday to earn their spot in the final.

All the Gators' wins in this series have been one-run games.

"No matter what the score is in the game, we always reiterate to attack and be ready for anything that could possibly happen," Florida junior infielder Josh Rivera said. "We've seen it time and time again, even when we're down, we come in the dugout, and as long as we have the will to fight, the will to win... we can do anything."

LSU junior outfielder Dylan Crews, a projected first-round MLB Draft pick, said the Tigers don't worry about which team is in the other dugout before a game.

"We just stick to our plans and our approaches, and if we do what we're supposed to do, trust in our preparation every single day, good things will happen," he said.

The first game in the best-of-three series is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, with game two on Sunday at 2 p.m.

If needed, game three will be Monday at 6 p.m.

All games will air on ESPN.