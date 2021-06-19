College World Series: NC State beats Stanford in game one

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In the first College World Series game in nearly two years, NC State beat 9th seed Stanford, 10-4, on Saturday afternoon at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

The Wolfpack will play the winner of Arizona/Vanderbilt on Monday night at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

NC State jumped out to a 6-0 lead thanks in part to home runs from Jonny Butler and Devonte Brown.

But the Cardinal came back to make it interesting cutting it to a two-run deficit, 6-4, at the end of the 7th.

CWS SCHEDULE

The Wolfpack were able to score four in the top of the 9th to put the game out of reach in front of 22,193 fans.

Stanford will now try to stay alive on Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. on ESPNU against the loser of the Arizona/Vanderbilt game.

Saturday afternoon's contest marked the first College World Series game since the 2019 national championship after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel the 2020 CWS.

NC State became the first team in TD Ameritrade Park history to score at least 10 runs in game one of the College World Series & the first team to do so in game one of the CWS since Arkansas beat Cal State Fullerton, 10-6, in 2009 at Rosenblatt Stadium.