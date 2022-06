OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In its first College World Series game in 20 years, Notre Dame defeated 9th seed Texas, 7-3, on Friday in Omaha on the first day of the CWS.

The Irish will now face Oklahoma in a winner's bracket game on Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Longhorns will now face Texas A&M in an elimination game on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

Jared Miller & Carter Putz both homered for Notre Dame.