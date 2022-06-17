College World Series: Oklahoma beats Texas A&M in highest scoring CWS game in ballpark history

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In the 2022 College World Series opener, Oklahoma beat 5th seed Texas A&M, 13-8, in the highest scoring CWS game in the 12 year history of Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

The teams combined for four home runs, which is already more than the entire 2013 CWS & 2014 CWS, both of which had three for the entire tournament.

It was the highest scoring CWS game since Fresno State beat Georgia, 19-10, on June 24, 2008 at Rosenblatt Stadium.

The Sooners will now face the winner of the Texas-Notre Dame game on Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

The Aggies will try to avoid elimination Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Texas-Notre Dame loser.