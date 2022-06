OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Oklahoma advanced to the College World Series Championship Series on Wednesday with a 5-1 win over Texas A&M, eliminating the Aggies.

The Sooners will now face the winner of Thursday's Arkansas-Ole Miss game in the best-of-three CWS Finals starting at on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

OU is going for its first national championship since 1994.