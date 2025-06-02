Watch Now
Creighton baseball eliminated from NCAA tournament

The Jays lost to Arkansas 8-3, finishing the season with a 43-16 record.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KMTV) — After a thrilling comeback win over North Dakota State Sunday afternoon, Creighton couldn't keep the momentum going in the regional final against Arkansas later in the day.

The Jays fell behind 6-0 in the first three innings and never recovered, eventually losing 8-3.

Creighton's Ben North cut the gap to 6-3 in the top of the fourth with a three-run home run, but that was the only offense the Jays would get.

Arkansas pitcher Gage Wood tallied 13 strikeouts in six innings, and Gabe Gaeckle added seven more K's in relief.

CU finishes Ed Servais' final season with a 43-16 record.

