NEW YORK (KMTV) — The 17th ranked Creighton men's basketball team blew out Butler for the 2nd straight game advancing to Friday's Big East Tournament semifinals, 87-56.

It was CU head coach Greg McDermott's first game back from a one game suspension.

Marcus Zegarowski scored a team-high 18 points for Creighton.

The 2nd seeded Jays will now play 3rd seeded UCONN at 8 p.m. Central on Friday on FS1.