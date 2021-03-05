Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott suspended for regular season finale

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott has been suspended from all team activities including the Jays' regular season finale on Saturday against Butler after his controversial postgame speech last Saturday at Xavier. CU athletic director Bruce Rasmussen released the following statement late Thursday night:

"After our Creighton men’s basketball team returned to Omaha earlier today, Fr. Hendrickson and I engaged with other senior leaders in dialogue and discussion regarding appropriate sanctions for the remarks made by Head Men’s Basketball Coach Greg McDermott that were not in alignment with Creighton’s commitment to racial equity, diversity and respect. Coach McDermott and the team have accepted that, effective immediately, he is suspended from all team activities, including Saturday’s home season finale against Butler. Further sanctions remain under consideration, not all of which will be shared publicly. Assistant Coach Al Huss will serve as Interim Head Coach.

"Coach McDermott and our Athletics program must use this incident as an opportunity for growth and learning, as clearly more work needs to be done."

McDermott reacted to his suspension on Twitter less than an hour after the announcement:

I made a mistake and I own it. Mistakes come with consequences, and I accept and agree with the suspension. https://t.co/pYOT0X0nMx — Coach McDermott (@cucoachmac) March 5, 2021

Following Wednesday night's loss at Villanova, McDermott made his first on-camera comments since apologizing on Twitter for the remarks.

Saturday's game starts at 4 p.m. on Fox.