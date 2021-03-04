Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

WATCH: Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott makes first on-camera comments about controversial postgame speech

items.[0].videoTitle
CU men's basketball coach Greg McDermott made his first on-camera comments following his controversial postgame speech against Xavier.
greg mcdermott creighton
Posted at 10:04 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 23:36:23-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After the Jays' loss at Villanova on Wednesday night, Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott made his first on-camera comments about a controversial postgame speech following the loss at Xavier last Saturday.

"I made an awful mistake," said McDermott. "I understand the mistake that I made. And when you make a mistake sometimes you're not only disappointed in yourself, which I'm obviously extremely disappointed in myself, but the pain that I caused our players, who look to me as a mentor and as a leader, the pain that I saw in their eyes was immense. That's where my disappointment is in myself, it's what I've done to some young people that I love very much. That's a cross that I'm going to have to bear for a while and I'm going to come out of this on the other end a better person because of it but it's going to be a process. I love the guys in that locker room and they know that."

CU hosts Butler on Saturday at 4 p.m on Fox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
3 News Now This Morning

3 News Now This Morning