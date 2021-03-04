Menu

Creighton comeback falls just short at Villanova one day after McDermott apology

Laurence Kesterson/AP
Creighton coach Greg McDermott shouts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Posted at 9:30 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 23:35:40-05

VILLANOVA, Pa. (KMTV) — The 14th ranked Creighton men's basketball team fought back from a 22 point deficit but ultimately fell just short at 10th ranked Villanova on Wednesday night, 72-60.

The loss for CU came one day after head coach Greg McDermott apologized for making a controversial analogy to his team following the Jays' loss at Xavier last Saturday. After Wednesday's loss to the Wildcats, McDermott commented about the speech.

The Bluejays cut the deficit down to five with 6:42 remaining but the Wildcats would hold on for the victory.

Creighton's chances of a 2nd straight BIG EAST regular season title also came to an end with the loss.

Justin Moore scored a game-high 24 points for Nova.

CU (17-7, 13-6) wraps up the regular season on Saturday at home against Butler starting at 4 p.m. on Fox.

