Creighton comeback falls just short at Villanova one day after McDermott apology

VILLANOVA, Pa. (KMTV) — The 14th ranked Creighton men's basketball team fought back from a 22 point deficit but ultimately fell just short at 10th ranked Villanova on Wednesday night, 72-60.

The loss for CU came one day after head coach Greg McDermott apologized for making a controversial analogy to his team following the Jays' loss at Xavier last Saturday. After Wednesday's loss to the Wildcats, McDermott commented about the speech.

BREAKING: #Creighton coach Greg McDermott's first on-camera comments about his controversial postgame speech to his team following last Saturday's loss at Xavier. pic.twitter.com/oLC0FOeEtE — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) March 4, 2021

The Bluejays cut the deficit down to five with 6:42 remaining but the Wildcats would hold on for the victory.

Creighton's chances of a 2nd straight BIG EAST regular season title also came to an end with the loss.

Justin Moore scored a game-high 24 points for Nova.

CU (17-7, 13-6) wraps up the regular season on Saturday at home against Butler starting at 4 p.m. on Fox.