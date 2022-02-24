Creighton men's basketball freshman Nembhard out for season with wrist injury

OMAHA (KMTV) — Creighton men's basketball starting point guard Ryan Nembhard is out for the rest of the season after suffering a right wrist injury in Wednesday night's win at St. John's.

The freshman will have surgery in the next few days.

"We are heartbroken for Ryan, who has been such an integral part of our success this season," said Creighton head coach Greg McDermott. "He will remain a key part of our team while he is sidelined, but I know he will come back stronger than ever and we look forward to his healthy return."

I think the world of this kid. He is mature beyond his years. He has given Creighton nation a freshman season to remember. I promise you, the best is yet to come! Love you R2…

Nembhard has started all 27 games for CU and was named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week six times this season and averaged 11.3 points and a team-high 4.4 assists per game. His 34.8 minutes per game were the most by a BIG EAST Freshman in ten years.

Creighton plays at 11th ranked Providence on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on FS1.

