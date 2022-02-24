Watch
Sports

Actions

Creighton men's basketball freshman Nembhard out for season with wrist injury

items.[0].image.alt
Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) plays against Villanova during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Ryan Nembhard creighton
Posted at 12:02 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 01:14:09-05

OMAHA (KMTV) — Creighton men's basketball starting point guard Ryan Nembhard is out for the rest of the season after suffering a right wrist injury in Wednesday night's win at St. John's.

The freshman will have surgery in the next few days.

"We are heartbroken for Ryan, who has been such an integral part of our success this season," said Creighton head coach Greg McDermott. "He will remain a key part of our team while he is sidelined, but I know he will come back stronger than ever and we look forward to his healthy return."

Nembhard has started all 27 games for CU and was named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week six times this season and averaged 11.3 points and a team-high 4.4 assists per game. His 34.8 minutes per game were the most by a BIG EAST Freshman in ten years.

Creighton plays at 11th ranked Providence on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on FS1.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV This Morning

Omaha Home for Boys