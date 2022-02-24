Watch
Nembhard injured but Creighton men's basketball still beats St. John's

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott chats with Ryan Nembhard (2) mid court during a timeout against Villanova during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. Creighton defeated Villanova 79-59. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
QUEENS, NY (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team pulled out a gutsy road win on Wednesday night over St. John's, 81-78, after losing guard Ryan Nembhard to a wrist injury in the 2nd half.

Nembhard collided with a Red Storm player near midcourt with 12:55 remaining & was on the floor for a few minutes.

Ryan Hawkins led the way for the Jays with 25 points as Creighton won its 6th straight.

CU improved to 19-8 overall, 11-5 in the BIG EAST.

Creighton visits 11th ranked Providence on Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. on FS1.

