Creighton men's basketball game at DePaul canceled

Kevin Hagen/AP
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. John's, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
Posted at 2:53 PM, Dec 18, 2021
OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball game at DePaul scheduled for Monday has been canceled.

Creighton Media Relations released the following on Saturday afternoon:

COVID-19 issues within the DePaul program have forced the cancellation of Monday's scheduled BIG EAST men's basketball game between Creighton and the Blue Demons.

In accordance with BIG EAST policy, the result will be a win by forfeit for Creighton and a loss will be assigned to DePaul in the conference standings. The game will not be made up.

The Bluejays are scheduled to return to the court on Dec. 28 with an 8 p.m. Central home game vs. Georgetown that will air on FS1.

