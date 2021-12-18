WATCH: Nebraska volleyball standout Stivrins reads goodbye letter to Husker Nation

COLUMBUS (KMTV) — Before her final match with the Huskers on Saturday, Nebraska volleyball player Lauren Stivrins read a letter she wrote about her six years in the program. You can watch it in the tweet below:

"This has been an epic journey, one of which people can only dream of, and it's all thanks to you."



The 10th seed Huskers face 4th seed Wisconsin for the national championship starting at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

NU beat Pitt in the Final Four in four sets on Thursday to make it to the title match for the 10th time in program history. The Huskers are going for their 6th volleyball championship.