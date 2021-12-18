Watch
Sports

Actions

WATCH: Nebraska volleyball standout Stivrins reads goodbye letter to Husker Nation

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Vernon/AP
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins, center, celebrates with teammates Ally Batenhorst, left, and Nicklin Hames following victory in a semifinal of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament over Pittsburgh Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Lauren Stivrins nebraska volleyball
Posted at 2:45 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 15:45:46-05

COLUMBUS (KMTV) — Before her final match with the Huskers on Saturday, Nebraska volleyball player Lauren Stivrins read a letter she wrote about her six years in the program. You can watch it in the tweet below:

"This has been an epic journey, one of which people can only dream of, and it's all thanks to you," Stivrins says in part of the letter.

The 10th seed Huskers face 4th seed Wisconsin for the national championship starting at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

NU beat Pitt in the Final Four in four sets on Thursday to make it to the title match for the 10th time in program history. The Huskers are going for their 6th volleyball championship.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Make-a-wish radiothon