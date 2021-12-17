BREAKING: Nebraska volleyball beats Pitt in Final Four, Huskers head to national championship match

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team beat 3rd seed Pitt in four sets late Thursday night in the Final Four in Columbus, Ohio to advance to the national championship match, 16-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22.

The 10th seed Huskers (26-7) will face 4th seed Wisconsin (30-3) in the title match on Saturday starting at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN2. The Badgers beat #1 seed and previously unbeaten Louisville in five sets on Thursday. Nebraska lost both matches to Wisconsin earlier this season.

LET'S PLAY FOR A NATTY pic.twitter.com/y4v5FLkLLA — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) December 17, 2021

This is NU's 10th appearance in the national championship match & 4th in the last seven seasons.

The Huskers hit .239 against the Panthers, while Pitt hit .233. Madi Kubik had a match-high 13 kills, while Kayla Caffey added 10.

Meanwhile, Lindsay Krause and Lauren Stivrins both had nine kills for the Big Red.