BREAKING: Nebraska volleyball beats Pitt in Final Four, Huskers head to national championship match

Paul Vernon/AP
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause, center, spikes the ball between Pittsburgh's Leketor Member-Meneh, left, and Serena Gray during a semifinal of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Posted at 11:50 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 01:08:40-05

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team beat 3rd seed Pitt in four sets late Thursday night in the Final Four in Columbus, Ohio to advance to the national championship match, 16-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22.

The 10th seed Huskers (26-7) will face 4th seed Wisconsin (30-3) in the title match on Saturday starting at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN2. The Badgers beat #1 seed and previously unbeaten Louisville in five sets on Thursday. Nebraska lost both matches to Wisconsin earlier this season.

This is NU's 10th appearance in the national championship match & 4th in the last seven seasons.

The Huskers hit .239 against the Panthers, while Pitt hit .233. Madi Kubik had a match-high 13 kills, while Kayla Caffey added 10.

Meanwhile, Lindsay Krause and Lauren Stivrins both had nine kills for the Big Red.

