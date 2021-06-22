Creighton men's basketball program placed on probation for two years, loses scholarship

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The NCAA has placed the Creighton men's basketball program on probation for two years & a loss of a scholarship for the next two years after the committee on infractions concluded the team's involvement in an alleged bribery scandal in 2017. The ruling also reprimanded CU athletic director Bruce Rasmussen.

According to the Omaha World-Herald, the scandal involved the recruitment of prospect Bryan Bowen & former CU assistant Preston Murphy, who was accused of taking a $6,000 bribe to influence players. Murphy was placed on administrative leave for eight months before eventually resigning in November 2019.

The NCAA released the following statement:

A former Creighton men’s basketball assistant coach violated NCAA ethical conduct rules when he accepted a $6,000 payment from a business management company that intended to use coaches to influence student-athletes to retain the company and when he provided false or misleading information about his actions during the investigation, according to a decision released by the Division I Committee on Infractions. The Creighton athletics director also failed to report the potential violation.

The conduct at issue in this case was related to a broader scheme that involved money and influence at the intersection of college and professional basketball. The scheme resulted in the arrest and prosecution of multiple individuals — including college basketball coaches — on conspiracy and bribery charges, and it led to significant NCAA reforms. No Creighton employees were arrested or prosecuted.

The violations in this case occurred when the former assistant coach attended a July 2017 meeting in Las Vegas with an agent associate, who was a close friend of the assistant coach, and representatives of the agent associate’s management company. During that meeting, representatives from the management company discussed specific Creighton men’s basketball players with professional potential, as well as a “steady” flow of talent through the program. Government recordings from that meeting — which were evidence in federal court and included in the infractions case record — revealed that while the coach did not say much during the meeting, he accepted an envelope with $6,000 at its conclusion.

Although the committee found that the assistant coach did not take any further action following the meeting, the meeting violated NCAA rules because the receipt of money formalized a business relationship between the assistant coach and the management company for the purpose of using the coach for access to student-athletes.

In October 2018, as the federal trials began, the father of a high-profile prospect discussed the assistant coach in his testimony, and the NCAA directed schools to again review their basketball programs. Creighton’s athletics department issued a questionnaire to its men’s basketball staff asking directly whether staff members had accepted anything of value from an agent, financial advisor or apparel representative and whether they accepted anything of value in exchange for steering a student-athlete or a prospect toward that individual’s services. The assistant coach answered “no” on both questions. He did, however, inform the men’s basketball head coach of his Las Vegas meeting, and the head coach informed the athletics director.

The athletics director then conducted his own investigation, without notifying or coordinating with the compliance department. The athletics director spoke with both the assistant coach and the head coach. The assistant coach acknowledged that he had attended the Las Vegas meeting and knew he would receive payment but stated that he gave the money to the agent associate after the meeting was over. The athletics director determined that a violation had not occurred and kept the information to himself until March 2019, when the federal government issued a superseding indictment that specifically identified the assistant coach’s participation in the meeting. Only then did the athletics director inform others of what he learned months earlier. As a result, the athletics director failed to meet his obligation to report a potential NCAA violation.

The committee said in its decision, “The violations largely stem from individuals permitting personal relationships to cloud their judgment and influence their decision-making. Specifically, the assistant coach prioritized loyalty to his friend, the agent associate; and the athletics director looked past alarming conduct based on his trust in the assistant coach.”

The committee classified the case as Level I-mitigated for the school, Level I-aggravated for the former assistant coach and Level II-mitigated for the athletics director. The committee used the Division I membership-approved infractions penalty guidelines to prescribe the following measures: