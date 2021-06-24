Nebraska vs. Creighton men's basketball game scheduled earlier than usual this season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska vs. Creighton men's basketball game will be played on Tuesday November 16th in Lincoln as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games. This is the earliest date the two teams have met in a season.
This year's game will either be on FS1 or BTN with a start time to be determined. With Nebraska not being allowed to have fans in the stands last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Creighton agreed to host last year's game in Omaha.
ALSO: Creighton put on two years probation
This will mark the first time the teams have played in November since the 2008-09 season. The Huskers have played the Jays at least once every season since 1977. Creighton has won eight of the last nine against Nebraska with each of those games decided by double digits.
The 2021 Gavitt Tipoff Games schedule
Monday, Nov. 15
Providence at Wisconsin
Illinois at Marquette
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Seton Hall at Michigan
Creighton at Nebraska
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Michigan State at Butler
St. John’s at Indiana
Thursday, Nov. 18
Ohio State at Xavier
Rutgers at DePaul