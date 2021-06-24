Nebraska vs. Creighton men's basketball game scheduled earlier than usual this season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska vs. Creighton men's basketball game will be played on Tuesday November 16th in Lincoln as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games. This is the earliest date the two teams have met in a season.

This year's game will either be on FS1 or BTN with a start time to be determined. With Nebraska not being allowed to have fans in the stands last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Creighton agreed to host last year's game in Omaha.

This will mark the first time the teams have played in November since the 2008-09 season. The Huskers have played the Jays at least once every season since 1977. Creighton has won eight of the last nine against Nebraska with each of those games decided by double digits.

The 2021 Gavitt Tipoff Games schedule

Monday, Nov. 15

Providence at Wisconsin

Illinois at Marquette

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Seton Hall at Michigan

Creighton at Nebraska

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Michigan State at Butler

St. John’s at Indiana

Thursday, Nov. 18

Ohio State at Xavier

Rutgers at DePaul

