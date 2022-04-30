Watch
Former Huskers center Jurgens selected in 2nd round of NFL Draft by Eagles

Nebraska's Cam Jurgens plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Posted at 7:45 PM, Apr 29, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Nebraska center Cameron Jurgens was selected in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft on Friday night by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Beatrice native was taken 51st overall & the 19th pick of the 2nd round. Jurgens becomes the highest Husker selected since Prince Amukamara went in the 1st round to the Giants in the 2011 draft. He's the first NU center selected since Richie Incognito in 2005.

Jurgens started 31 of his final 32 games at NU & was named 3rd Team All-Big Ten by the conference coaches.

He originally came to Nebraska as a tight end but switched positions in 2018.

