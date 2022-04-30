Former Huskers defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt taken in the 2nd round of NFL Draft

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt was taken in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft on Friday night by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Taylor-Britt was selected 60th overall & the 28th pick of the 2nd round.

From one Husker to another 🌽 Watch @CamTaylorBritt_ get his draft call from a former @HuskerFBNation QB.#RuleTheJungle | #RuleTheDraft



Watch the #NFLDraft on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/6GzXTdIpMW — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 30, 2022

The Alabama native was a 2nd team All-Big Ten pick in 2020 & 2021 starting 28 games at NU with six interceptions.

Taylor-Britt was the 2nd Husker selected on Friday night joining center Cam Jurgens, who was also taken in the 2nd round by the Eagles.

"He is a phenomenal athlete," said ESPN analyst Louis Riddick following the pick. "What I love the most about Cam Taylor-Britt is the makeup speed. This guy has jets man! He can make up ground in a hurry. And when he hits and tackles, it is all 196 pounds he is trying to put on you. He is fearless. He will not back down. He can play zone. He can play man."

Taylor-Britt becomes the first NU cornerback taken since 2014 when Stanley Jean-Baptiste was selected in the 2nd round. He forced four fumbles in 2019, the most by a Husker since 1999.