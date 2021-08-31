Watch
Former Huskers make NFL final rosters

Aaron Doster/AP
Cincinnati Bengals' Stanley Morgan (17) attempts a catch against Antonio Phillips in a drill during an NFL football practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Posted at 4:04 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 18:04:01-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A handful of former Huskers have made the final 53-man roster for some NFL teams.

Wide receiver Stanley Morgan, Jr. has made the team for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tight end Jack Stoll has earned a a spot on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Offensive lineman Matt Farniok has also made the final cut in Dallas.

Meanwhile, it appears running back Devine Ozigbo has been cut by the Jaguars.

Fellow running back Dedrick Mills did not make the final roster for the Detroit Lions.

Ameer Abdullah has been cut by the Minnesota Vikings.

Defensive back DiCaprio Boottle was also cut by the Kansas City Chiefs.

