Former Huskers make NFL final rosters

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A handful of former Huskers have made the final 53-man roster for some NFL teams.
Wide receiver Stanley Morgan, Jr. has made the team for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here's the initial 53. The biggest surprise to me is Stanley Morgan Jr. and Mitchell Wilcox being included. Also congrats to Darius Hodge, Jalen Davis, and Isaiah Prince.— Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) August 31, 2021
We'll see how many of the guys they released end up back on the practice squad soon! pic.twitter.com/8xLDZDs5I3
Tight end Jack Stoll has earned a a spot on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Offensive lineman Matt Farniok has also made the final cut in Dallas.
Seventh-round pick Matt Farniok and rookie DE Azur Kamara can celebrate making the 53 for now.— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 31, 2021
Meanwhile, it appears running back Devine Ozigbo has been cut by the Jaguars.
#Jaguars also waived: WR Tevin Jones, QB Jake Luton, OL KC McDermott, RB Devine Ozigbo, OL Austen Pleasants, DB Brandon Rusnak, OL Badara Traore, OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms and LB Quincy Williams https://t.co/tGU5nfqRtz— Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) August 31, 2021
Fellow running back Dedrick Mills did not make the final roster for the Detroit Lions.
Ameer Abdullah has been cut by the Minnesota Vikings.
Defensive back DiCaprio Boottle was also cut by the Kansas City Chiefs.
