AUSTIN (KMTV) — Former Nebraska volleyball standout Kayla Caffey will transfer to the University of Texas.

Caffey made the announcment on her Instagram account on Friday morning.

Caffey will be in her 7th season of college volleyball after announcing she was leaving the Huskers last week.

Earlier this week, NU head coach John Cook clarified on whether or not Caffey was offered a scholarship for this season.