HUSKER HEARTBREAK: Nebraska volleyball falls in five sets to Wisconsin in NCAA title match

Paul Vernon/AP
Wisconsin's Grace Loberg (21) spikes the ball over Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (1) and Lauren Stivrins (26) during the championship match of the NCAA women's college volleyball tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Nebraska Volleyball
Posted at 9:49 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 23:04:47-05

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team fell in five sets to Wisconsin in the NCAA Volleyball Championship on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

The Badgers jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the final set & hung on from there to beat the Huskers, 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12.

NU ended its season with a 26-8 record while Wisconsin finished 31-3 winning its first ever national championship.

The Badgers hit .183 for the match while the Huskers hit .141.

Madi Kubik had a match-high 19 kills for Nebraska, while Anna Smrek had 14 to lead Wisconsin.

Kayla Caffey had 15 kills for NU while freshman Lindsay Krause added 12.

