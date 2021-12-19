HUSKER HEARTBREAK: Nebraska volleyball falls in five sets to Wisconsin in NCAA title match

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team fell in five sets to Wisconsin in the NCAA Volleyball Championship on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

The Badgers jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the final set & hung on from there to beat the Huskers, 22-25, 31-29, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12.

NU ended its season with a 26-8 record while Wisconsin finished 31-3 winning its first ever national championship.

The Badgers hit .183 for the match while the Huskers hit .141.

Madi Kubik had a match-high 19 kills for Nebraska, while Anna Smrek had 14 to lead Wisconsin.

Kayla Caffey had 15 kills for NU while freshman Lindsay Krause added 12.