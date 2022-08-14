Huskers head coach Frost pleased with offensive line two weeks before opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — With just two weeks until the Nebraska football team's season opener against Northwestern and the offensive line is definitely one of the biggest question marks for the Huskers.

But following Saturday's practice, head coach Scott Frost let the compliments flow for not only that position group, but the guy leading it, Donovan Raiola, as well.

"It's good," Frost said of the o-line's progress. "I got to tell you, they're working harder than I've ever seen them work. A lot of that has to do with the type of kids we have and a lot has to do with Donnie and Aaron working with them. They're doing an unbelievable job. I've been pleased with the way they're playing. More movement, more coming off the ball. Sometimes I get a little frustrated team because the lineman are dog-tired by the time they get to our team drills. So the work they've gotten done is extraordinary."

The Big Red faces the Wildcats on Saturday August 27 at 11:30 a.m. Central on Fox.