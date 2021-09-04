Huskers prepare to welcome fans back to Memorial Stadium for home opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Huskers will celebrate their home opener on Saturday, September 4 against Fordham University with fans finally in attendance for the first time in almost two years. The past few football seasons have been played at Memorial Stadium without fans allowed in the gates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SEE ALSO: Husker gameday traffic tips from NDOT; beware of construction zones

The University and the Nebraska Department of Transportation suggest fans arrive early to the stadium as traffic and parking will be difficult. According to NDOT, there are nearly 30% more cars on I-80 between Omaha and Lincoln on home game Saturdays.

The department suggests those who are arriving in Lincoln from the west, take exit 397 to Rosa Parks Way. For those arriving from the east, take exit 401 to South I-80 into downtown. Avoid exit 409.

Most parking lots will be reserved for those who have pre-paid, and most lost surrounding the stadium have been converted into reserved stalls.

RELATED: Husker game-day guide released for first home game on Saturday

Public parking on City Campus will be available for $25 a stall. Rideshare drop-offs and pick-ups will be located at 14th and vine street.

Masks are required in all indoor spaces at Memorial Stadium such as bathrooms and elevators. Masks are strongly encouraged in all other areas such as your seats.

Businesses around the stadium are preparing for a large crowd they haven't seen on football days in almost two years.

"Outside the two concerts we’ve had recently at pinnacle bank and Garth Brooks at the stadium, this is really the first chance people will have to come and be around each other and celebrate something everyone in Nebraska enjoys and that’s football. We’re all pretty excited for it," Benjamin, head of security and labor at Longwell's says.

