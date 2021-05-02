Huskers receiver Manning impresses Nebraska coaches, teammates this spring

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska wide receiver Omar Manning impressed Husker coaches and teammates with his improvement this spring.

Manning finished with three catches for 24 yards in Saturday's spring game but he had a couple more receptions that were called back because of penalties on teammates.

HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION FROM HUSKERS SPRING GAME

"I thought he made huge progress," head coach Scott Frost said after the Red-White game. "Just being able to go out there, line up, know every signal, know every play the right way. He's had a few things that have kept him off the field but when he's out there he's a difference-maker for us. He's had a really good spring and again we just need consistency from him. If we get that kind of consistency of him being there all the time and helping us, he's going to be really good and we're going to be better."

"Omar's a really talented player," said quarterback Adrian Martinez. "I think everyone can see that. I'm proud of where he's at right now. I'm proud of how far he's come and I know what he can do and what he's capable of. I think we've barely scratched the surface."

NU opens the 2021 season on August 28 at Illinois.