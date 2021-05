LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The White team won on the final play of the Huskers' Spring Game on Saturday in Lincoln at Memorial Stadium.

True freshman quarterback Henrich Haarberg hit Wyatt Liewer on a 25 yard touchdown pass on the final play from scrimmage and then the extra point gave the White squad a 21-20 victory.

Click on the video above to see the highlights & hear from the Huskers.

