Incoming Nebraska athletic director Alberts confident in Huskers' approach to new NIL rules

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Incoming Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts is confident in how the Huskers will handle the new rules surrounding student-athletes' ability to make money off their name, image & likeness.

"Let's be honest: this is a very uncomfortable time for administrators in college athletics," said Alberts in his introductory press conference on Wednesday. "The key is: we're going to be comfortable being uncomfortable. Because at the end of the day this is about the student-athletes. We're going to support their opportunity to monetize their name, image & likeness. We will be prepared as a University and as an athletic department to have a strategy that best helps our student-athletes be successful. That's everything what Nebraska's always been about. It's not just in the area of competition. We're going to win at everything. That's what Nebraska does."

Alberts officially starts his new job at NU on Monday & is expected to attend Big Ten Media Days next Thursday in Indianapolis.

