Nebraska baseball coach Bolt excited to get highly-touted pitching recruit Christo on campus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska baseball coach Bolt is excited to get highly-touted pitching recruit Drew Christo on campus after the Elkhorn standout picked NU over going pro.

In a recent 1-on-1 interview with 3 News Now Sports Director Adam Krueger, Bolt was asked if Christo could possibly compete for a weekend starting job next season.

"I think it would be unfair to not give him props enough to say that that's something he's going to work hard for," said Bolt. "Because his prep career speaks for itself."

C.J. Hood is another in-state pitching recruit from Norris who also chose going to Nebraska over the pros.