Iowa beats Nebraska 28-21; Huskers led until the 4th quarter

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) pressures Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Robinson was called for a personal foul for roughing the passer on the play. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted at 3:57 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 17:25:33-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP & KMTV) — Nebraska football dropped another heartbreaker, 28-21, after Iowa scored 19 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. The Huskers finish the season 3-9, while the Hawkeyes improve to 10-2, as they look to remain in contention for an outside shot at the Big Ten West crown.

Spencer Petras’s 2-yard touchdown run with 2:58 left gave 17th-ranked Iowa its first lead and the Hawkeyes came back from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter.

The game ended on an interception inside Iowa territory in the final seconds, as the Huskers looked to tie the game, but the Hawkeye defense stood stiff against the Nebraska offense. Iowa's offense took the field and ran out the rest of the clock to seal the victory.

The Hawkeyes got their 10th win and stayed alive in the Big Ten West race. Minnesota must beat Wisconsin on Saturday for Iowa to go to the conference championship game. The Huskers finished 3-9 for their worst season since 1957.

