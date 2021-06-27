Mississippi State eliminates Texas from College World Series on walk-off, advances to finals

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mississippi State eliminated Texas on a walk-off Saturday night, 4-3, to advance to the College World Series Finals. The Bulldogs will face Vanderbilt in the best-of-three championship series starting Monday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. The Commodores advanced to the finals after NCAA COVID-19 protocols forced NC State to withdraw from the tournament.

Tanner Leggett had the game-winning RBI single that scored Brayland Skinner in the bottom of the 9th.