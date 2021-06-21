NCAA celebrates Kids Day at College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On day three of College World Series, the NCAA celebrated some of their smallest fans with Kids Day.

3 News Now asked them what their favorite part of the College World Series is.

"Baseball," Tate Feldkamp said.

"Probably the snacks," Daxton Leitz said.

"Just seeing my favorite players and seeing how good they are," Brady Cesaratto said.

Despite being some of the youngest fans, they proved on Kids Day that they have some of the biggest hearts for the game.

"We’ll probably catch some foul balls because we’re down in the third base line," Easton Lariviere said.

Parents say the CWS is a great bonding experience with their kids and an opportunity to check something off their bucket list.

"This is our first time. My son finished school on Friday and I gave him a little surprise. He’s a 13-year-old baseball player from Connecticut and it's his first time in Omaha," Mark Cesaratto said. "We’ve been talking about it for years, watching a lot of it on TV. Watching it on TV and then seeing it in person is two different things so we said let’s do it this year and I’m happy we did it’s been fantastic."

Parents say they're grateful to be able to watch their favorite sport at a level like the CWS with their kids.

"I think any time they can experience something like this and maybe one day they can experience playing on this field I think its an awesome experience. Any time I can give them something to think about or dream about... I think all parents should do that," Bryan Larivere said.

