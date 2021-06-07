Nebraska baseball beats #1 seed Arkansas to force Game 7 at Fayetteville Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KMTV) — The Nebraska baseball team beat #1 overall seed Arkansas, 5-3, on Sunday night to force a winner-take-all Game 7 in the Fayetteville Regional.

Monday night's regional final is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Huskers took the lead for good on a two-RBI single by Griffin Everitt in the bottom of the 5th.

Big Ten Player of the Year Spencer Schwellenbach pitched the final 4.2 innings in relief of NU starter Kyle Perry who gave up two earned runs on three hits while striking out seven. Perry & Schwellenbach combined to hold the Hogs to just four hits on the night.

Jaxon Hallmark got the Huskers on the board in the bottom of the first with a solo home run.

Nebraska staved off elimination earlier on Sunday by blowing out NJIT, 18-4.

The winner of Monday night's game will face unseeded NC State in the Super Regionals.