Nebraska baseball eliminated from NCAA tournament in blowout loss to Oklahoma

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (KMTV) — Nebraska baseball had another chance to get out of a backs-against-the-wall situation in an elimination game Sunday against Oklahoma in the NCAA tournament.

But the momentum wasn't there.

The Huskers gave up six runs in the third inning and five runs in the sixth en route to a 17-1 blowout loss to the Sooners.

Nebraska's only run came in the bottom of the sixth—the score 15-0 Oklahoma—when Dylan Carey drove in Riley Silva on an RBI single.

The Huskers finished with five hits while the Sooners had 18.

Nebraska's final record this season: 33-29.