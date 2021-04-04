Nebraska baseball rallies from five down to beat Illinois, win series

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (KMTV) — The Nebraska baseball team rallied from a 5-0 deficit to defeat Illinois on Sunday in the rubber match of the series, 12-7.

Brice Matthews gave NU the lead in the top of the 6th with a bases clearing double.

🔔 SPECIAL DELIVERY 🔔@BriceMatthews5 is at the door and he's got the lead for the Big Red. pic.twitter.com/eeoCXWN8GF — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) April 4, 2021

Matthews also stole home in the top of the 8th to give the Big Red a 10-7 lead.

Joe Acker, Spencer Schwellenbach & Cam Chick all hit homers for the Huskers with Chick's being an inside-the-park HR.

HE DID IT THE HARD WAY.@CChick_13 rounds 'em all for an inside-the-park HR.



Huskers battling back. pic.twitter.com/m1XAz0xTTt — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) April 4, 2021

The Huskers improved to 13-5 overall & with the win maintain at least a share of first place in the Big Ten.

NU hosts Maryland next Friday starting at 6:30 p.m.