Nebraska baseball rallies from five down to beat Illinois, win series

Justin Hayworth/AP
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach runs the bases during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, March 19, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)
Posted at 3:00 PM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 16:08:58-04

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (KMTV) — The Nebraska baseball team rallied from a 5-0 deficit to defeat Illinois on Sunday in the rubber match of the series, 12-7.

Brice Matthews gave NU the lead in the top of the 6th with a bases clearing double.

Matthews also stole home in the top of the 8th to give the Big Red a 10-7 lead.

Joe Acker, Spencer Schwellenbach & Cam Chick all hit homers for the Huskers with Chick's being an inside-the-park HR.

The Huskers improved to 13-5 overall & with the win maintain at least a share of first place in the Big Ten.

NU hosts Maryland next Friday starting at 6:30 p.m.

