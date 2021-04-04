Nebraska volleyball to face Texas State/Utah Valley winner in 2nd round of NCAA Tournament

OMAHA (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball team earned the #5 national seed & a first round bye in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers will face the winner of Texas State vs. Utah Valley on Thursday April 15 at 2:30 p.m. in Omaha on ESPN3. There are only 48 teams in the this season's NCAA Tournament with all matches being played at the CHI Health Center & Convention Center in Omaha. The entire 48-team NCAA Volleyball Tournament bracket can be found here.

The bottom left quadrant of the bracket.

The top four seeds ahead of the Huskers are Wisconsin, Kentucky, Minnesota & Texas respectively.

"We're excited to be able to play in Omaha and have a lot of Husker fans there."



Lexi Sun shares her thoughts on having the opportunity to play in @Huskervball's own state.

Creighton earned an automatic bid into the tournament after winning the BIG EAST Tournament & will face Morehead State on Wednesday April 14 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN3. If the Jays win, they would face the 8th seed Florida.

The top left quadrant of the bracket.

The Sweet 16 will be Sunday April 18 with the Elite Eight on Monday April 19.

The Final Four will be Thursday April 22 with the national championship match on Saturday April 24.