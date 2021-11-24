Nebraska football: Huskers tight end Allen announces he's leaving NU after this season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska standout tight end Austin Allen announced on Tuesday night he is leaving the Huskers after this season.

The junior made the announcement through an emotional video on Twitter.

One last ride. Thank you Husker Nation! pic.twitter.com/dO4YJbvMSK — Austin Allen (@austin11allen) November 24, 2021

Last Saturday against Wisconsin, Allen set the single-season school record for catches by a tight end with 36.

The Aurora native's 143 receiving yards were also a single-game record by a Nebraska tight end.

The Huskers host Iowa on Friday at 12:30 p.m. on BTN.