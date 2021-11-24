Watch
Nebraska football: Huskers tight end Allen announces he's leaving NU after this season

Andy Manis/AP
Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 35-28. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Posted at 6:52 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 19:56:51-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska standout tight end Austin Allen announced on Tuesday night he is leaving the Huskers after this season.

The junior made the announcement through an emotional video on Twitter.

Last Saturday against Wisconsin, Allen set the single-season school record for catches by a tight end with 36.

The Aurora native's 143 receiving yards were also a single-game record by a Nebraska tight end.

The Huskers host Iowa on Friday at 12:30 p.m. on BTN.

