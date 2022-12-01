Watch Now
Nebraska football recruiting: 4-star WR recruit Coleman decommits from Huskers

KMTV
Posted at 11:01 AM, Dec 01, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Four-star wide receiver recruit Malachi Coleman decommitted from the Huskers on Thursday.

The Lincoln East standout made the announcement on Twitter.

Coleman's announcement comes one day after Nebraska wide receivers' coach Mickey Joseph was arrested on suspicion of strangulation and 3rd degree domestic assault. Joseph was placed on administrative leave by NU following the arrest.

New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule announced six new staff members also on Thursday.

