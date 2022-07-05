LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller committed to Nebraska on Tuesday afternoon. The six-foot-two, 190 pound Miller is ranked as the #100 recruit nationally by 247 Sports for the 2023 class.
Miller was previously committed to LSU when Mickey Joseph was the Tigers' receivers coach.
GBR Nation I’m home 🌽 @daboot02 @coach_frost @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/d50B67phuW— Omarion “O” Miller ✞ (@omarionmiller19) July 5, 2022
The Louisiana native becomes the 12th known commit for Nebraska's 2023 class.