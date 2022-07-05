LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller committed to Nebraska on Tuesday afternoon. The six-foot-two, 190 pound Miller is ranked as the #100 recruit nationally by 247 Sports for the 2023 class.

Miller was previously committed to LSU when Mickey Joseph was the Tigers' receivers coach.

The Louisiana native becomes the 12th known commit for Nebraska's 2023 class.