LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Three-star linebacker Dylan Rogers became Nebraska's 2nd commit of the day on Tuesday as the Texas native picked the Huskers.

Roger is NU's 13th known commit for the 2023 class. The six-foot-four, 230 pounder picked Nebraska over offers from Texas, Texas Tech & Colorado among others.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Big Red landed Top 100 recruit in four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller.

