Nebraska football recruiting: Three-star linebacker Dylan Rogers commits to Huskers

Top 7 tweets from the Husker football offseason
Eric Francis
<p>LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 6: Herbie Husker awaits the team arrival before the game between the McNeese State Cowboys and the Nebraska Cornhuskersat Memorial Stadium on September 6, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 19:45:17-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Three-star linebacker Dylan Rogers became Nebraska's 2nd commit of the day on Tuesday as the Texas native picked the Huskers.

Roger is NU's 13th known commit for the 2023 class. The six-foot-four, 230 pounder picked Nebraska over offers from Texas, Texas Tech & Colorado among others.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Big Red landed Top 100 recruit in four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller.

