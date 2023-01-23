Watch Now
Nebraska football recruiting: Georgia lineman transfer Hood commits to Huskers

Posted at 4:18 PM, Jan 23, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Georgia offensive lineman Jacob Hood has committed to the Huskers.

The six-foot-eight, 350 pounder becomes the 3rd former Bulldogs to head to Nebraska in the last week joining linebacker M.J. Sherman and tight end Arik Gilbert.

Hood redshirted this past season as a true freshman and will have four years left to play at NU.

The Nashville, Tennessee native was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in the 2022 recruiting class & had more than a dozen Power Five offers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
