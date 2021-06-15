Watch
Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers add 2022 quarterback commit in Texas native Richard Torres

Posted at 9:15 PM, Jun 14, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team earned the verbal commit of three-star 2022 quarterback Richard Torres on Monday. The San Antonio, Texas native becomes the Huskers' 4th commit for the 2022 recruiting class.

Torres made the announcement on Twitter & chose NU over offers from Utah & Kansas State among others.

The six-foot-five 205 pounder came to Nebraska on an official visit June 4th.

