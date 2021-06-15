Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers add 2022 quarterback commit in Texas native Richard Torres

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team earned the verbal commit of three-star 2022 quarterback Richard Torres on Monday. The San Antonio, Texas native becomes the Huskers' 4th commit for the 2022 recruiting class.
Torres made the announcement on Twitter & chose NU over offers from Utah & Kansas State among others.
100% Committed #GBR 🌽🔴 @coach_frost @Coach_Verdu @CoachLubick pic.twitter.com/ncpU1YtxuI— Richard Torres (@richie_2112) June 14, 2021
The six-foot-five 205 pounder came to Nebraska on an official visit June 4th.
Here are some Hudl highlights from Torres.