Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers add 2022 quarterback commit in Texas native Richard Torres

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team earned the verbal commit of three-star 2022 quarterback Richard Torres on Monday. The San Antonio, Texas native becomes the Huskers' 4th commit for the 2022 recruiting class.

Torres made the announcement on Twitter & chose NU over offers from Utah & Kansas State among others.

The six-foot-five 205 pounder came to Nebraska on an official visit June 4th.

Here are some Hudl highlights from Torres.