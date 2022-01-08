Watch
Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers add former five-star wide receiver commit from LSU

Michael Clubb/AP
LSU wide receiver Trey Palmer (33) waits for a kickoff during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Trey Palmer
Posted at 2:25 PM, Jan 08, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — For the 2nd straight day, the Nebraska football team landed a high-profile recruit from the transfer portal as former-five star wide receiver & punt returner Trey Palmer from LSU committed to the Huskers on Saturday.

Palmer will have two years of eligibility with NU.

The Louisiana native was ranked as a Top 150 player by Rivals and 247 Sports in the 2019 recruiting class.

Palmer announced his commitment on Instagram.

The 6-foot, 187 pounder had 30 catches for 344 yards and three touchdowns this past season for the Tigers and was their primary punt and kickoff return man.

In his first three seasons at LSU, Palmer had a total of 41 catches for 458 yards and three receiving touchdowns to go along with two punt returns for a touchdown.

On Friday, Nebraska landed the commit of former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson.

