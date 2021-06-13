Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers land commit from Ohio State transfer Tyreke Johnson

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team has landed the commit of Ohio State defensive back transfer Tyreke Johnson.

Johnson made the announcement on Twitter Sunday afternoon and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Johnson was a five-star recruit coming out of high school ranked as the 14th best prospect nationally by Rivals & 21st by the 247 Composite in the Class of 2018.

The six-foot-one, 190 pounder went to the same high school in Jacksonville, Florida as current NU safety Deontai Williams.

After redshirting in 2018, Johnson totaled eight tackles in two seasons with the Buckeyes.

The Huskers open the 2021 season on August 28 at Illinois.