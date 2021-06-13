Watch
Sports

Actions

Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers land commit from Ohio State transfer Tyreke Johnson

items.[0].image.alt
Nick Wass/AP
Ohio State cornerbacks Tyreke Johnson (13) and Kendall Sheffield, left center, celebrate after an NCAA football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in College Park, Md. Ohio State won 52-51 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
tyreke johnson ohio state
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 16:33:32-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team has landed the commit of Ohio State defensive back transfer Tyreke Johnson.

Johnson made the announcement on Twitter Sunday afternoon and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Johnson was a five-star recruit coming out of high school ranked as the 14th best prospect nationally by Rivals & 21st by the 247 Composite in the Class of 2018.

The six-foot-one, 190 pounder went to the same high school in Jacksonville, Florida as current NU safety Deontai Williams.

After redshirting in 2018, Johnson totaled eight tackles in two seasons with the Buckeyes.

The Huskers open the 2021 season on August 28 at Illinois.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
3 News Now This Morning

3 News Now This Morning