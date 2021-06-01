Watch
Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers offer Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin

Steven Branscombe
Fans await the start of the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Fresno State Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium on September 3, 2016 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)
Posted at 8:49 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 21:55:42-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team reportedly offered a scholarship to in-state quarterback recruit Daniel Kaelin of Bellevue West High School.

Kaelin is listed as a six-foot-two, 190 pound prospect for the Class of 2024.

Kaelin announced the Huskers' offer on Twitter Monday night.

Here is some of Kaelin's highlights from his freshman season at Bellevue West.

Kaelin is the 2nd Bellevue West player for the Class of 2024 to have a Huskers offer along with wide receiver Daevonn Hall.

The NU offer is the 2nd one he received from a Power 5 program on Monday joining Florida State.

