Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers offer Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team reportedly offered a scholarship to in-state quarterback recruit Daniel Kaelin of Bellevue West High School.

Kaelin is listed as a six-foot-two, 190 pound prospect for the Class of 2024.

Kaelin announced the Huskers' offer on Twitter Monday night.

Blessed to receive my second offer from the University of Nebraska! @Coach_Verdu pic.twitter.com/7WA2pQNvSh — Daniel Kaelin (@DanielKaelin5) June 1, 2021

Here is some of Kaelin's highlights from his freshman season at Bellevue West.

Kaelin is the 2nd Bellevue West player for the Class of 2024 to have a Huskers offer along with wide receiver Daevonn Hall.

The NU offer is the 2nd one he received from a Power 5 program on Monday joining Florida State.