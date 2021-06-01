Nebraska football recruiting: Huskers offer Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team reportedly offered a scholarship to in-state quarterback recruit Daniel Kaelin of Bellevue West High School.
Kaelin is listed as a six-foot-two, 190 pound prospect for the Class of 2024.
Kaelin announced the Huskers' offer on Twitter Monday night.
Blessed to receive my second offer from the University of Nebraska! @Coach_Verdu pic.twitter.com/7WA2pQNvSh— Daniel Kaelin (@DanielKaelin5) June 1, 2021
Here is some of Kaelin's highlights from his freshman season at Bellevue West.
Kaelin is the 2nd Bellevue West player for the Class of 2024 to have a Huskers offer along with wide receiver Daevonn Hall.
The NU offer is the 2nd one he received from a Power 5 program on Monday joining Florida State.
Blessed to receive my first offer from Florida State University! @KennyDillingham pic.twitter.com/YQBA00Qlw6— Daniel Kaelin (@DanielKaelin5) June 1, 2021