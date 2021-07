OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now Sports Director Adam Krueger is joined by Hail Varsity recruiting analyst Greg Smith to recap an extremely busy month for the Huskers.

Check out the recap by clicking on the video above.

ALSO READ: Moos reportedly to receive nearly $3 million from Nebraska

ALSO READ: Will Bolt signs extension with NU, now 2nd highest paid coach in Big Ten