Nebraska football recruiting report with Hail Varsity's Greg Smith

An NU football recruiting update with Hail Varsity's Greg Smith.
Posted at 10:44 PM, Jun 04, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now Sports Director Adam Krueger & Hail Varsity's Greg Smith discuss the Huskers' big recruiting weekend.

