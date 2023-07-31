Nebraska football team kicks off fall camp, Farmer suspended from Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Exactly one month before the season opener, the Nebraska football team kicked off fall camp in Lincoln on Monday morning.

Huskers head coach Matt Rhule confirmed veteran safety Myles Farmer is suspended & is not on the 120 man fall camp roster. Rhule did not mention a timetable on Farmer's return.

The junior from Atlanta, Georgia started all eleven games he played in last year and was 2nd on the team in tackles.

Rhule said he was impressed with the mentality of the veterans on day one.

"I think they're sick & tired of being sick & tired," Rhule said. "We're all given a lot. We get a lot of stuff but they don't give you wins. You've got to earn wins."

Nebraska is back at practice Tuesday morning.