Nebraska setter Hames hurt in Huskers' Red-White volleyball scrimmage

Senior setter Nicklin Hames was hurt in the Huskers' Red-White volleyball scrimmage on Saturday night.
Posted at 11:07 PM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 00:07:29-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska senior setter Nicklin Hames suffered an injury in the 4th and final set of the Huskers' Red-White scrimmage on Saturday. Hames had to be helped off the court & did not return in a match that ended in a 2-2 tie.

NU head coach John Cook was uncertain about the extent of Hames' injury immediately after the match.

"I'm a little bit concerned but she's also a tough kid," Cook said. "She hasn't gotten hurt in four years so that's a pretty unusual deal."

The Huskers host Tulsa in season opener on Friday at 11 a.m.

